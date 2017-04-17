Woman charged with murder in shooting death of husband

TAYLORSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman has been charged with murder in the Sunday night shooting death of her husband in Spencer County.

Kentucky State Police said troopers responded to Clinton Court about 6 p.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting. They found Mark Bennett, 51, dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim's wife, Kandy Bennett, 40, of Taylorsville, is charged with murder.

