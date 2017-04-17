Trump attacks lead Democrat in Georgia congressional race

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) - President Donald Trump on Monday attacked his political enemies seeking an upset in Georgia's special congressional election, blasting the leading Democratic candidate as a "super liberal" who "wants to protect criminals, allow illegal immigration and raise taxes!"
Trump did not expound on his unfounded accusations about 30-year-old Jon Ossoff, but the president's Twitter broadside just a day before the special primary underscores how big a Democratic victory would be nationwide and in the historically conservative northern suburbs of Atlanta.
Ossoff, who has used anti-Trump sentiments nationally to collect at least $8.3 million in campaign contributions, countered Monday that Trump is "misinformed," but added that he's "glad the president is interested in the race."
Republicans and Democrats alike see the closely watched contest as an important barometer of Trump's standing ahead of 2018 midterm elections, when Democrats will try to regain control of Congress.
The Georgia district, represented previously by Trump's new health secretary, Tom Price, encompasses reliably Republican territory across parts of three metro Atlanta counties. But Trump underperformed here in November, barely edging Democrat Hillary Clinton and falling short of a majority. In 2012, by contrast, Republican nominee Mitt Romney garnered more than 60 percent of the vote.
Even the leading Republican candidates concede that Ossoff will lead an 18-candidate "jungle primary" that places all candidates on the same ballot. The question is whether he can win an outright majority.
GOP hopeful Karen Handel said Monday that she is confident enough Republicans will cast ballots to hold Ossoff short of a majority, thus setting up a June 20 runoff between the Democratic upstart and Tuesday's top Republican performer.
"Republican voters are not going to sit by and let this district go to a Democrat," Handel said.
But the mere possibility has political observers across the country watching closely. Both major parties see the well-educated, affluent district as a key test of Trump's popularity among the kinds of voters who will decide whether to hand House control back to Democrats next year.
The attention grew even more intense after last week's special congressional election in Kansas, where Republican Ron Estes won by just single-digits in a Wichita-based district that Trump had carried easily.
For her part, Handel, a GOP establishment favorite who served previously as Georgia secretary of state, has worked not to localize the race.
"My closing argument is the same as my opening argument, that we need an experienced individual with a track record of delivering real results," she said as she campaigned in an upscale shopping district Monday.
That has made her an outlier among top Republican contenders.
Wealthy technology executive Bob Gray has cozied up to Trump from the start, running ads that show him, literally, draining a swamp - a not to one of Trump's campaign signatures. Gray pledges to be a "willing partner" for the new administration.
Former state Sen. Judson Hill is touting his endorsement from Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, one of gaggle of Republican presidential hopefuls that Trump vanquished. Hill's campaign used Rubio on a recorded phone pitch to Republican households over the weekend.
Ossoff, meanwhile, has tried to capitalize on intense anti-Trump sentiments among liberals, while still coaxing disaffected independents and moderate Republicans who normally wouldn't consider voting Democratic.
In his response to Trump's tweet, Ossoff said he is "focused on bringing fresh leadership, accountability and bipartisan problem solving to Washington."
National Republicans have sought to blunt Ossoff's momentum by tying him to national Democrats, particularly House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. The California Democrat is an unpopular figure in this Georgia district that once sent former House Speaker Newt Gingrich to Capitol Hill.
Still, that message hasn't come with the same financial muscle as Ossoff's non-stop television campaign. The Congressional Leadership Fund, a political action committee backed by House Speaker Paul Ryan, has put more than $2 million into Ossoff attacks, an impressive sum but only about a quarter of the Democrat's campaign haul.
Ossoff's path to an outright victory may depend on low Republican turnout.
Almost 55,000 voters cast early ballots, according to the Georgia Secretary of State. Various campaigns say they expect somewhere between 100,000 and 125,000 total votes out of nearly 440,000 registered active voters. The lower the turnout, the greater the chance that Ossoff's enthusiastic core of support will clear the majority threshold.
___
Follow Barrow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BillBarrowAP .
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.More >>
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.More >>
With some 2 million Americans hooked on opioid painkillers, drug companies are racing to find alternatives to stem the epidemic.More >>
With some 2 million Americans hooked on opioid painkillers, drug companies are racing to find alternatives to stem the epidemic.More >>
With some 2 million Americans hooked on opioid painkillers, drug companies are racing to find alternatives to stem the epidemicMore >>
With some 2 million Americans hooked on opioid painkillers, drug companies are racing to find alternatives to stem the epidemicMore >>
Trump, in a tweet, asserts China's help on "the North Korea problem.''More >>
Trump, in a tweet, asserts China's help on "the North Korea problem.''More >>
Trump, in a tweet, asserts China's help on "the North Korea problem.''More >>
Trump, in a tweet, asserts China's help on "the North Korea problem.''More >>
Vice President Mike Pence is meeting with Alaska Gov. Bill Walker ahead of the vice president's 10-day visit to the Asia-Pacific regionMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence is meeting with Alaska Gov. Bill Walker ahead of the vice president's 10-day visit to the Asia-Pacific regionMore >>
A Wisconsin fugitive accused of stealing an arsenal of firearms and sending an anti-government manifesto to the White House was arrested after a retired school counselor found him camping on his propertyMore >>
A Wisconsin fugitive accused of stealing an arsenal of firearms and sending an anti-government manifesto to the White House was arrested after a retired school counselor found him camping on his propertyMore >>
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has been acquitted in a double slaying prosecutors say was fueled by his anger over a drink spilled at a Boston nightclubMore >>
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has been acquitted in a double slaying prosecutors say was fueled by his anger over a drink spilled at a Boston nightclubMore >>
A medical supply company says a drug it sold to Arkansas that will be used to execute seven inmates before the end of the month wasn't intended to be used for lethal injectionMore >>
A medical supply company says a drug it sold to Arkansas that will be used to execute seven inmates before the end of the month wasn't intended to be used for lethal injectionMore >>
A tourist wondered at first if the flames he saw whipping across the roof of a Bellagio resort shopping complex were part of the iconic dancing fountain show on the Las Vegas StripMore >>
A tourist wondered at first if the flames he saw whipping across the roof of a Bellagio resort shopping complex were part of the iconic dancing fountain show on the Las Vegas StripMore >>
The biggest non-nuclear bomb ever dropped in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 militants in eastern Afghanistan, officials say, with villagers in the remote, mountainous area describing being terrified by the "earsplitting blast."More >>
The biggest non-nuclear bomb ever dropped in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 militants in eastern Afghanistan, officials say, with villagers in the remote, mountainous area describing being terrified by the "earsplitting blast."More >>
Afghan officials say 36 fighters with the Islamic State group were killed in a U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in a remote eastern part of the country, near the Pakistan borderMore >>
Afghan officials say 36 fighters with the Islamic State group were killed in a U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in a remote eastern part of the country, near the Pakistan borderMore >>