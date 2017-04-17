Homicide investigation launched after deadly stabbing in Princeton, KY

A man is dead after a stabbing at the Elks Lodge in Princeton on Saturday, April 15.

At approximately 11:38 p.m. on Saturday, Princeton police officers responded to a reported stabbing at the Elks Lodge, located at 1050 South Jefferson Street in Princeton, Kentucky.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the victim, William Grant Beckner, 50, Archie Ortt Road, lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the Caldwell County ER where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told officers that Beckner was involved in an altercation inside the club with the suspect, Joseph W Anderson, 54, of Princeton. The altercation then continued outside where it escalated to a fist fight. During the course of the fight, police say Beckner was stabbed multiple times.

According to Princeton police, Anderson fled the scene and was later found in Cadiz. He was taken into custody and is charged with murder.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, April 17 at 11 a.m. at the medical examiner’s office in Madisonville.

Officers were assisted at the scene by Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies and Kentucky State Police.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.