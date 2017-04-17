$200K worth of drugs found during KY traffic stop, authorities say

Two men have been charged in connection with the trafficking of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drugs into the Tri-State.

According to the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old David Lara, of Madisonville, and 46-year-old Daniel Ramage, of Nebo, were arrested Monday morning in connection with a 3-month-long investigation.

Lara and Ramage are accused of trafficking meth and marijuana throughout western Kentucky.

The sheriff's office says Lara had been bringing large amounts of the drugs to the area from Dallas, TX and investigators were able to stop one of those shipments on I-69 in Lyon County.

We're told authorities found over 4 pounds of meth and about 5 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $200,000.

The sheriff's office says Lara and Ramage were arrested after several controlled drugs buys were conducted in Henderson, Webster, Caldwell and Lyon Counties.

The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff's office says more arrests are expected.

