Man accused of burning 5-year-old granddaughter with hot knife for wetting bed

Ramanbhai Patel (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A man has been charged with first-degree criminal abuse for intentionally burning his 5-year-old granddaughter as punishment for wetting the bed, according to police.

Ramanbhai Patel, 58, was staying at an Elizabethtown motel when the alleged incident happened on April 5, investigators said.

When the five-year-old victim confided to her grandfather that she had accidentally urinated in her bed, police said, Patel heated a kitchen knife on a stove burner, and then placed the hot knife against the girl's buttocks, leaving two quarter-size burn marks. 

Patel was arrested on April 17.

The victim and a juvenile sibling have been placed in foster care by social services on an emergency custody order.

