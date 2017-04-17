Water rescue: Police officers save 12-year-old boy from pond

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - Two Columbus police officers are credited with saving a 12-year-old boy who waded into a retention pond.

Police were dispatched to the area of 25th Street and Lockerbie drive about 5:30 p.m. Sunday after multiple reports of a child running near traffic. Officers were notified a short time later that the child is autistic.

CPD Administrative Captain Brian Wilder, who was off duty but near the area, responded to the call. He observed the child a short time later running toward a nearby residential area.

Additional officers arrived as the child entered a retaining pond near the 5000 block of Victory Drive moments later. Wilder and Officer Tony Kummer entered the water with flotation bags and were able to bring the child safely out of the water. The boy was unharmed.

"CPD officers receive training each year on interacting with persons who are autistic," Lt. Matt Harris, public relations officer for the Columbus Police Department, said. "The quick actions of our officers prevented what could have been a tragic situation."

