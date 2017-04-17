Official: Gallatin County Schools on alert due to escaped prisoner

A Northern Kentucky school district is on a "soft lockdown" following the escape of a prisoner.

Gallatin County Schools were taking extra precautions Monday.

Superintendent Travis Hubert said there is no threat to the schools and the escapee is not believed to be dangerous, but officials are exercising extra vigilance.

The students won't go outside to the playground and all outside doors will remain locked throughout the day.

Dispatchers told us it wasn't clear when the prisoner escaped or from where.

We are working to learn more information from law enforcement.

