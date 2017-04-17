Official: Gallatin County Schools on alert due to escaped prisoner

Geneva Robinson's actions include burning her granddaughter with cigarettes, striking her, not letting her eat, cutting her, pulling on her with pliers and forcing her to sleep outside with the dogs.More >>
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.More >>
