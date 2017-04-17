Ex-LMPD officer accused of sodomizing teens arraigned

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former Louisville Metro police officer has pleaded not guilty to sex abuse charges.

Kenneth Betts walked into the courtroom at the Jefferson County Judicial Center alongside his attorney, Brian Butler. Although his name wasn't listed on the court docket, Betts was the first person called to the stand.



Betts is facing sodomy charges with two alleged victims, dating back to 2007 while working with juveniles in Louisville Metro Police Department's Explorer Program. He is currently out on bond.



"Your honor, the bond was requested in the grand jury process and Mr. Betts has posted that," Butler said. "We reserve the right to request that at a later time."

Betts is currently working for the city of Rolling Hills as a code enforcement officer. Rolling Hills Mayor Phillip Jaeger was unsure how long Betts had been associated with Rolling Hills but confirms Betts' most recent contract was signed in May 2016.



In his current position, Betts would only interact with juveniles on the job if he saw a juvenile littering, loitering or committing some other ordinance violation, according to Jaeger.



Jaeger said personnel matters are on the agenda for an executive session of the Rolling Hills City Council on Tuesday, but he can't say if Betts' employment status will be discussed.



Betts is scheduled to be back in court for a pretrial conference on June 19 at 1:30 p.m.



The other former LMPD officer charged with sex abuse, Brandon Wood, is scheduled to enter his plea to sex abuse charges later today.

