Rue21 closing 400 stores

(RNN) - Rue21 reportedly is closing 400 of its 1,194 stores in the U.S., about a third of its stores, the Associated Press reported.

The retailer, which focuses on young adult clothing, announced the closure on Facebook, saying: "It was a difficult but necessary decision. We still have hundreds of locations across the country, and our website, rue21.com, open for business."

Though the company didn't have a list of stores slated for closure available in one comprehensive list, consumers could see which stores were closing by going to the website.

No timeframe was given for the store closures, which account for about a third of its locations.

The retailers joins a long list that are retooling their operations to focus on online sales, or are getting out of business entirely.

