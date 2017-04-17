Tickets now available online for Thurby, Oaks and Derby Day 50/50 charity raffles

Tickets can be purchased until Thurby, Oaks and Derby Days respectively. (Source: Churchill Downs)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Don't have luck betting on the ponies? There's another way to win at Churchill Downs during Derby season.

Churchill Downs Incorporated Foundation announced Monday that it will open three separate 50/50 raffles that will be held during Kentucky Derby week with proceeds benefiting charitable initiatives supported by the foundation. They include Thoroughbred aftercare, arts and educational opportunities for backside employees, and breast and ovarian cancer research and prevention.

This year, tickets can be purchased online at DerbyGives.com. Derby fans across the country will be able to purchase raffle tickets from their computers or mobile devices.

Tickets for each raffle may be purchased between now and Thurby, Oaks and Derby Days, respectively. Tickets cost $5 each and are available only to people who are 18 years of age or older and resident of the United States on the date of purchase.

For additional information and complete official raffle rules, visit DerbyGives.com.

