Emergency bill granted to preserve evidence in Dr. Dao, United Airlines case

CHICAGO, IL (WAVE) - A Chicago judge has granted a petition to preserve evidence in the case of an Elizabethtown doctor being forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight.

Dr. David Dao was was seen on video being dragged from his seat on flight 3411 on April 9 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

Dao's attorney, Thomas Demetrio, filed an Emergency Bill of Discovery two days later to request the preservation of the following items:

Surveillance video of passengers boarding United Airlines flight 3411 on April 9

Cockpit voice recording for Unite flight 3411

Complete passenger list for United flight 3411

Complete employee and crew list for United flight 3411

United Airlines protocol for removal of passengers from commercial aircraft

Personnel files of the Aviation Department police who removed Dao from the aircraft

Judge Sanjay Taylor granted the bill on April 17 after all parties agreed to the terms.

