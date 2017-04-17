Body found at lake where Cincinnati man went missing

A body has been found in the area where crews have been searching for a missing Cincinnati man.

Perry Loh, 45, was last seen near Lake Carnico, near Carlisle, Kentucky, earlier this month.

Fire Chief James Biddle said search teams had planned to head out to the lake with cadaver dogs today, but a fisherman found a body floating in the water before they arrived, according to WLEX.

The coroner has been called to the scene.

