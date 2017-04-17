Injuries reported in crash involving TARC bus, SUV in downtown L - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Injuries reported in crash involving TARC bus, SUV in downtown Louisville

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
Injuries were reported in the crash. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)
An SUV also was involved in the crash. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Injuries have been reported following an accident involving a TARC bus and a second vehicle.

The incident was reported at 2:26 p.m. at 5th Street and Broadway.

A MetroSafe supervisor said the first EMS crew at the scene requested a second EMS crew as soon as it arrived at the scene. Neither the extent of the injuries nor the number of injuries is known at this time.

This story will be updated.

