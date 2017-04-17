KY Mavericks organization ceasing operations - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

KY Mavericks organization ceasing operations

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Kentucky Mavericks) (Source: Kentucky Mavericks)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Kentucky Mavericks organization is ceasing operations after the team's owner made the decision to stop operations in Owensboro, according to a team press release.

The release went on to state, the Mavericks organization is thankful to its fans, and the community of Owensboro. The Mavericks spent the previous four seasons in Owensboro and Shreveport, Louisiana.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly