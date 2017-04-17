At least 1 person injured in head-on crash in Shelbyville - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

At least 1 person injured in head-on crash in Shelbyville

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
The crash happened on Freedom's Way near the intersection of LaGrange Road. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News) The crash happened on Freedom's Way near the intersection of LaGrange Road. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

SHELBYVILLE, KY (WAVE) - At least one person has been injured in a head-on crash that shut down a busy road in Shelbyville.

A Shelby County dispatcher said the incident happened on Freedom's Way near the intersection of LaGrange Road about 2:30 p.m. Monday. Freedom's Way is closed because of the crash.

A medical helicopter flew a patient from the scene of the crash to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is not known.

This story will be updated.

