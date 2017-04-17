Owensboro man charged with fleeing police

An Owensboro man is in jail on a long list of charges after a traffic stop.

Kentucky State Police say they tried to pull over 31-year-old Gregory O'Bryan on Reid Road, but troopers say he sped off, leading them on a short chase before he crashed into a dirt pile.

He's charged with fleeing and evading, trafficking in synthetic drugs and possession of marijuana.

He was also wanted on a drug warrant out of Daviess County.

