Owensboro man charged with fleeing police

Louisville Metro Police have released their traffic plan for Thunder Over Louisville.More >>
Louisville Metro Police have released their traffic plan for Thunder Over Louisville.More >>
A Shelby County dispatcher said the incident happened on Freedom's Way near the intersection of LaGrange Road about 2:30 p.m. Monday.More >>
A Shelby County dispatcher said the incident happened on Freedom's Way near the intersection of LaGrange Road about 2:30 p.m. Monday.More >>
The incident was reported at 2:26 p.m. at 5th Street and Broadway.More >>
The incident was reported at 2:26 p.m. at 5th Street and Broadway.More >>
A Chicago judge has granted a petition to preserve evidence in the case of an Elizabethtown doctor being forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight.More >>
A Chicago judge has granted a petition to preserve evidence in the case of an Elizabethtown doctor being forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight.More >>
Proceeds benefit charitable initiatives supported by the foundation, including Thoroughbred aftercare, arts and educational opportunities for backside employees, and breast and ovarian cancer research and prevention.More >>
Proceeds benefit charitable initiatives supported by the foundation, including Thoroughbred aftercare, arts and educational opportunities for backside employees, and breast and ovarian cancer research and prevention.More >>