Owensboro man accused of sodomizing juvenile - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Owensboro man accused of sodomizing juvenile

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

An Owensboro man was jailed on a sodomy charge.

Jeremy Whitledge, 40, is accused of abusing a victim multiple times. He's charged with sodomy with a victim under 12-years-old.

Whitledge is being held in the Henderson County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly