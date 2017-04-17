Police: Snapchat leads to teen's child porn charge

A Henderson teenager is accused of distributing child porn.

Detective Shannon Troutman says the 17-year-old was arrested Friday, and is in custody at a juvenile facility in Bowling Green.

Police say the teen put a call out on Snapchat for nude photos of young girls.

They say 51 people replied to his request, and most of them were between the ages of 12 and 18. Police say the teen then shared the photos on Snapchat.

Detective Troutman says most of the girls are from the area. He says they are still investigating and several more arrests could be coming.

The 17-year-old is charged with distribution of materials portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

