Survey: Democrats, millennials report highest rates of news consumption

(RNN) - Whether President Donald Trump is "making America great again" depends on your perspective, but according to a new survey he's made people more informed than ever before.

A Harris Poll released Tuesday shows people consider themselves more up-to-date on political news since the 2016 election.

The poll was conducted for Dictionary.com and 53 percent of the respondents said they know more about current events than they did before the election. Half said they are reading more political news.

Democrats are far outpacing other political affiliations in news consumption with 60 percent reading more news than before. Republicans were at 50 percent and independents were the lowest with 43 percent.

Republicans were behind both groups in feeling a need to understand the words politicians use at 48 percent. Independents clocked in with 58 percent, and Democrats led the way at 65 percent.

According to Dictionary.com's analysis, words such as "alt-right," "xenophobic," "misogynist" and "executive order" were among the most searched-for during the campaign with 57 percent of people saying they pay more attention to words and phrases used by politicians.

"Alt-right" was added to Dictionary.com's site in March due to the amount of searches it received.

The results are due in large part to millennials, who reported both the greatest likelihood to look up words they don't know and the highest rate of becoming more informed. A full 60 percent said they were more informed than before. Only those aged 55-64 reported a lower than 50 percent rate.

Also among the trending words is "schadenfreude," which means taking pleasure in someone else's misfortune, some both Republicans and Democrats can endorse.

