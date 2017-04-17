Man accused of trying to kill officer being held on $100,000 bond

Chester Coogle is accused of trying to drive his vehicle over a Hardin County Sheriffl's Office sergeant. (Source: Hardin County Sheriff's Office)

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A Kentucky man accused of trying to kill a police sergeant is now behind bars.

Chester Coogle, 29, drove his vehicle at a Hardin County Sheriff's Office Sergeant who was on foot, investigators said.

The officer got out of the way in time.

Coogle was indicted on a charge of attempted murder last month, and was arrested Sunday.

He's facing a long list of charges, and is being held at the Hardin County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

