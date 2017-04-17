Man accused of trying to kill officer being held on $100,000 bond

Officials in eastern Kentucky have identified a body found in a lake over the weekend.More >>
Officials in eastern Kentucky have identified a body found in a lake over the weekend.More >>
Chester Coogle, 29, drove his vehicle at a Hardin County Sheriff's Office Sergeant who was on foot, investigators said.More >>
Chester Coogle, 29, drove his vehicle at a Hardin County Sheriff's Office Sergeant who was on foot, investigators said.More >>
Louisville Metro Police have released their traffic plan for Thunder Over Louisville.More >>
Louisville Metro Police have released their traffic plan for Thunder Over Louisville.More >>
A Shelby County dispatcher said the incident happened on Freedom's Way near the intersection of LaGrange Road about 2:30 p.m. Monday.More >>
A Shelby County dispatcher said the incident happened on Freedom's Way near the intersection of LaGrange Road about 2:30 p.m. Monday.More >>
The incident was reported at 2:26 p.m. at 5th Street and Broadway.More >>
The incident was reported at 2:26 p.m. at 5th Street and Broadway.More >>