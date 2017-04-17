Fishing group finds man's body in Lake Laurel

LAUREL COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Officials in eastern Kentucky have identified a body found in a lake over the weekend.
Andre Ku, 21, was pulled from Lake Laurel in Laurel County on Sunday. He was from New York City.
People fishing in the area spotted Ku's body at about 12;30 p.m.
It's not yet clear how Ku died.
