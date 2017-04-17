Correction: Buckled Highway story

(WSB-TV via AP). In this image from video provided by WSB-TV in Atlanta, a portion of Interstate 20 has buckled in DeKalb County, Ga., Monday, April 17, 2017. All lanes on I-20 West were shut down about 11:30 a.m. Monday when the highway buckled due to...

(Eric Stirgus/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). This photo shows a portion of Interstate 20 that buckled because of an underground gas leak in Decatur, Ga., Monday, April 17, 2017.

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) - In some versions of a story April 17 about buckling pavement on Interstate 20 in Georgia, The Associated Press reported erroneously the date that a large fire caused the collapse of an overpass on Interstate 85. The overpass fire occurred March 30, not March 27.

A corrected version of the story is below:

North-South, now East-West: Another Atlanta highway closes

Officials say a second key interstate highway through metro Atlanta has been closed after an underground gas leak caused part of the road to buckle

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) - Another major highway in metro Atlanta has been closed, this one because an underground gas leak caused the fast lane to buckle.

DeKalb County spokeswoman Sarah Page says the pavement on Interstate 20 buckled in the HOV lane Monday morning, several miles southeast of downtown Atlanta. All westbound lanes are closed until further notice.

WXIA-TV reports the large bump in the interstate is about 3 feet high.

It's the second time a major highway in the Southeast's largest city has become defective in the past few weeks. A large fire allegedly set by a man smoking crack cocaine caused overpass on Interstate 85 to collapse a few miles north of downtown Atlanta on March 30.

