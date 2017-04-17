Pinwheel garden planted at Jefferson Co. Judicial Center for Child Abuse Awareness Week

A pinwheel garden was planted at the Jefferson Co. Judicial Center to raise awareness about child abuse. (Source: James Thomas)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Jefferson County Family Court hosted a public ceremony at the Judicial Center on Monday to kick off its Child Abuse Awareness Week.

City and state officials planted a pinwheel garden outside the building. The pinwheel is used by many groups nation-wide to raise awareness about child abuse.

Artwork from preschoolers at the Chestnut Street YMCA is now on display in the lobby of the Judicial Center.

People are encouraged to wear blue on Wednesday to show their commitment to preventing child abuse.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear spoke at the event.

"Every day they see the cycle of abuse," Beshear said. "They know that appropriate interventions do have results. That education can end this vicious cycle."

Others who spoke include Dr. Melissa Currie, Jefferson County Family Court Judge Paula Sherlock, Jefferson County Circuit Court Clerk David L. Nicholson, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell, and Rashaad Abdur-Rahman, director of Louisville’s Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods.

