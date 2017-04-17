Pinwheel garden planted at Jefferson Co. Judicial Center for Child Abuse Awareness Week

Jefferson County Family Court hosted a public ceremony at the Judicial Center on Monday to kick off its Child Abuse Awareness Week.More >>
Kenneth Betts is facing sodomy charges with two alleged victims, dating back to 2007 while working with juveniles in Louisville Metro Police Department's Explorer Program.More >>
A Shelby County dispatcher said the incident happened on Freedom's Way near the intersection of LaGrange Road about 2:30 p.m. Monday.More >>
Every 30 seconds, a computer gets infected with ransomware, according to the FBI.More >>
Officials in eastern Kentucky have identified a body found in a lake over the weekend.More >>
