Downtown drivers expected to 'Feel the Bern' of traffic issues T - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Downtown drivers expected to 'Feel the Bern' of traffic issues Tuesday night

Doors to the event open at 5:30 p.m. (Source: Raycom News Network) Doors to the event open at 5:30 p.m. (Source: Raycom News Network)
Bernie Sanders (Source: WAVE 3 News) Bernie Sanders (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -  Louisville Metro Police are expecting major traffic delays in downtown Louisville Tuesday evening because of an event hosted by Bernie Sanders.

Drivers should expect heavy traffic delays in the areas from South 3rd Street and South 5th Street, and from West Broadway to West Liberty Street.

Sanders will speak at 7 p.m. at the Louisville Palace with Democratic National Convention Chair Tom Perez.

The event is part of the Come Together and Fight Back Tour.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
LMPD releases traffic plan for Thunder Over Louisville
Ransomware: The computer threat you should worry about
+ Rue21 closing 400 stores

Doors open for the event at 5:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Admission is first come, first served.

Click here to RSVP.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly