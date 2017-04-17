TRAFFIC ALERT: LMPD expecting heavy delays downtown Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are expecting major traffic delays in downtown Louisville on Tuesday evening because of an event hosted by Bernie Sanders.

Drivers should expect heavy traffic delays in the areas from South 3rd Street and South 5th Street, and from West Broadway to West Liberty Street.

Sanders will speak at 7 p.m. at the Louisville Palace with Democratic National Convention Chair Tom Perez.

The event is part of the Come Together and Fight Back Tour.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ LMPD releases traffic plan for Thunder Over Louisville

+ Ransomware: The computer threat you should worry about

+ Rue21 closing 400 stores

Doors open for the event at 5:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Admission is first come, first served.

Click here to RSVP.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.