Tri-State coach requiring softball team to wear face masks

Softball teams across the Tri-State are feeling the impact of a Friday night injury in Union County after a line drive hit pitcher Evyn Hendrickson in the face, which sent her to the hospital.

It's not a mandate for the pitcher to wear a face mask. It's up to coaches and parents, but some coaches are now making it a mandate for their team, like Apollo High School coach in Daviess County, Stephen Julian. He says all of his pitchers will be wearing a mask.

Many of his players, including fielders, already wear them. He wishes more coaches would jump on board with this decision.

"It's not doubting their skill level or anything like that. It's just an extra element of precaution in case they can't react to that certain ball hit right back at them. You know, potentially keep them safe," Coach Julian says.

He's encouraged that many of the younger girls wear them so he hopes that reinforces a habit, but he wishes the college level would also wear them since many high school players look up to them.

