Henderson School System approves random drug tests

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
By Brandon Bartlett, Anchor/Reporter
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

The Henderson School System has approved random drug testing for certain middle and high school students.

Student athletes and student drivers could be randomly selected to be drug tested. 

Officials told us an outside agency would randomly select students for testing each week, starting in the Fall.

We're told most parents support the random testing.

