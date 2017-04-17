Ron Ellis sworn in to Jeffersonville City Council - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Ron Ellis sworn in to Jeffersonville City Council

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A new member of the Jeffersonville City Council was sworn in Monday.

Ron Ellis was elected to the at-large council seat left vacant when Josh Rodriquez died in March.

Photos of Ellis' swearing in were posted on the Jeffersonville Mayor's Office Facebook page.

