New chaplains serve Hispanic workers at Churchill Downs

A new bilingual team of chaplains has been assembled to ensure that the predominantly Spanish-speaking workers at Churchill Downs don't feel out of place this Kentucky Derby season. (Source; WAVE 3 News file photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With he 143rd running of the Kentucky derby approaching, changes are being made to the backside of the track to better serve the workers who keep operations running smoothly.

The Kentucky Race Track Chaplaincy has a church located on the grounds of Churchill Downs.

Making a difference for the workers of the backside since 1989, the program understands as the people change, so do the needs.

>> Digital Derby Guide

On any given day, nearly 1,000 people are working on the backside, about 85-95% of whom are Spanish-speaking.

A new bilingual team of chaplains has been put into place to make sure those workers don't feel out of place.

"I'm here to be a friend to them and help them in whatever way I can," Chaplain Joseph Del Rosario said.

Del Rosario said they are seeing more female workers at the track as well.

>> VIDEO: Watch Dawne Gee's report

The chaplains will meet the needs of the moment, from prayer and preaching in the chapel, to operating a thrift store-like clothing closet and food pantry.

While the backside workers keep sharp eyes on the horses entrusted in their care, the new team of chaplains will keep an eye on them.

Hall of Fame jockey Pat Day is the president on the Kentucky Race Track Chaplaincy.

The program is made possible by the support of volunteers, donations and its annual fundraising dinner, Race for Grace, which is on May 1 this year at Churchill Down's Millionaire Row.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.