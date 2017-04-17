Vandals nearly destroy historic church in Grant Co.

A police chase in Oklahoma continued for miles but ended when the suspect was tackled in a residential neighborhood. But before the takedown, some fisticuffs took place.More >>
A police chase in Oklahoma continued for miles but ended when the suspect was tackled in a residential neighborhood. But before the takedown, some fisticuffs took place.More >>
Two Detroit officers were shot on Sunday night while responding to a report of a burglary. One officer is out of the hospital while the second faces surgery.More >>
Two Detroit officers were shot on Sunday night while responding to a report of a burglary. One officer is out of the hospital while the second faces surgery.More >>
A total of four coffee carts were set on fire at the University of California on Sunday night.More >>
A total of four coffee carts were set on fire at the University of California on Sunday night.More >>
Some pill bottles had Prince's long-time friend and estate manager Kirk Johnson's name on them.More >>
Some pill bottles had Prince's long-time friend and estate manager Kirk Johnson's name on them.More >>
People have used Facebook Live to capture crimes such as rape, torture, child and animal abuse.More >>
People have used Facebook Live to capture crimes such as rape, torture, child and animal abuse.More >>