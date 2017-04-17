Ky. authorities on lookout for 'armed and dangerous' man

Christopher Michael Robinson is wanted in Allen County, which is just south of Bowling Green.

ALLEN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Authorities in southern Kentucky have issued a warning about a fugitive who they're calling "armed and dangerous."

The Allen County Sheriff's Office on Monday night posted on Facebook a photo of Christopher Michael Robinson, who is said to be a known drug user. It's not clear why investigators are looking for him, but the Facebook post indicated that some people had been posting that Robinson had been caught.

Allen County is just above the Tennessee border and southeast of Bowling Green.

Robinson is 38 years old and is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 176 pounds. He has brown hair, and authorities also noted in the Facebook post that he now wears a full beard. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap and a brown T-shirt with a deer on it.

Anyone with information on Robinson's whereabouts is urged to call the Allen County Sheriff's Office.

