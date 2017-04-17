Ky. authorities on lookout for 'armed and dangerous' man

Kentucky State Treasurer Todd Hollenbach said only about 20 percent of unclaimed cash or property actually gets claimed.More >>
Kentucky State Treasurer Todd Hollenbach said only about 20 percent of unclaimed cash or property actually gets claimed.More >>
The Kentucky Race Track Chaplaincy is implementing new programs at Churchill Downs.More >>
The Kentucky Race Track Chaplaincy is implementing new programs at Churchill Downs.More >>
Ron Ellis was elected to the at-large council seat left vacant when Josh Rodriquez died in March.More >>
Ron Ellis was elected to the at-large council seat left vacant when Josh Rodriquez died in March.More >>
Every 30 seconds, a computer gets infected with ransomware, according to the FBI.More >>
Every 30 seconds, a computer gets infected with ransomware, according to the FBI.More >>
Louisville Metro Police have released their traffic plan for Thunder Over Louisville.More >>
Louisville Metro Police have released their traffic plan for Thunder Over Louisville.More >>