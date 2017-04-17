UPDATE: 'Armed and dangerous' fugitive captured

ALLEN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A man considered "armed and dangerous" by authorities in southern Kentucky has been captured.

The Allen County Sheriff's Office on Monday night posted on Facebook a photo of Christopher Michael Robinson, who is said to be a known drug user. It's not clear why investigators were looking for him.

Allen County is just above the Tennessee border and southeast of Bowling Green.

Authorities did not disclose where Robinson was found. Charges are pending.

