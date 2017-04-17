Ky. woman ID'd after being found dead on top of building

BARREN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The body of a Kentucky woman was found on top of a building in a town square in Barren County.

Thirty-year-old Krystal Mitchell was found at about 10 a.m. Monday on the roof of the public square's Allstate building.

She was identified Monday night.

It's not clear how she died or how she got on top of the building.

No other information was immediately available.

