Ky. woman ID'd after being found dead on top of building

Authorities in southern Kentucky have issued a warning about a fugitive who they're calling "armed and dangerous."More >>
Thirty-year-old Krystal Mitchell was found at about 10 a.m. Monday on the roof of the public square's Allstate building.More >>
Kentucky State Treasurer Todd Hollenbach said only about 20 percent of unclaimed cash or property actually gets claimed.More >>
The Kentucky Race Track Chaplaincy is implementing new programs at Churchill Downs.More >>
Ron Ellis was elected to the at-large council seat left vacant when Josh Rodriquez died in March.More >>
