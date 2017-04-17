EMS provides best chance of surviving emergency, officials say

Officials say it's always best to call 911 to report an emergency, instead of trying to take matters into your own hands.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When faced with a medical emergency, dialing 911 should be the first step.

>> VIDEO: Watch Jobina Fortson's report

"Your best chance of survival in a medical emergency is through EMS responding to the scene and providing pre-hospital care from trained EMT's and

paramedics," Mitchell Burmeister, Emergency Services public information officer, said.

Victims or witnesses to violent crimes often don't call for help, officials said.

Last Saturday, a man hit by gunshots was dropped off at University Hospital and died. No one can definitively say if EMS could have changed the outcome, but Burmeister said he believes there's no doubt it could have bettered his chances.

Burmeister also said putting things in your own hands puts everyone at risk.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Homicide victim dropped at hospital ID'd as La Grange man

+ LMPD looking for man who helped homicide victim

"You never really know what could happen," Burmeister said. "The victim might lose consciousness, which could cause a danger to other drivers. It's

just really a dangerous situation."

Some officials believe people don't call EMS to avoid police. However, authorities are notified when a shooting victim arrives at a hospital.

"The whole system of emergency response is very integrated, so anytime we find information out, we're going to be sharing that with our partners that

are relative," Burmeister said.

The whole scope of the investigation changes when police encounter someone who has been shot and did not take an ambulance to the hospital. The car and route driven even become part of the crime scene.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man accused in Facebook video killing says he 'just snapped'

+ Ransomware: The computer threat you need to worry about

+ Man accused of trying to kill officer held on $100,000 bond

It's harder for police to find where the incident happened. This is a problem LMPD is dealing with now, as it did when it last addressed this same

issue in January.

"We'll try and interview whoever brought them to the hospital or identify whoever brought them to the hospital," LMPD Lt. Emily McKinley said then. "(We) try to determine where the scene is, what happened and what took place."

Police said if people find themselves driving an individual to a hospital, it's important to pay attention to landmarks. The route details can be integral to the officers' investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.