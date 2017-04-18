Ambushed trooper: 'Coward' shot me and killed comrade - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Ambushed trooper: 'Coward' shot me and killed comrade

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM
Associated Press

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) - Alex Douglass was a CrossFit and running enthusiast who ran a 50-mile ultra-marathon when he wasn't working his day job as a state police trooper.

All of that was ended by a sniper's bullet.

Douglass survived the ambush that took his comrade's life on Sept. 12, 2014, but the devastating wounds caused by that single rifle shot still haven't healed.

On Monday, Douglass got a chance to confront his alleged assailant, describing years of pain and rehabilitation for a jury weighing capital murder charges against the man he called a coward. Douglass testified against Eric Frein (freen), the anti-government survivalist who prosecutors say targeted the Blooming Grove barracks in hopes of sparking a revolution. Frein was caught after a 48-day manhunt.

Prosecutors plan to rest their case on Tuesday.

