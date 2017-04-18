Sports Minute: Here is the latest Tennessee, Kentucky sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Memphis has signed forward Kyvon Davenport out of Georgia Highlands College as the Tigers continue restocking their roster after losing their top three scorers from this season to transfers. Davenport, who is 6-foot-8, averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3 blocks for Georgia Highlands this season. His 101 total blocks ranked fourth among National Junior College Athletic Association players. Davenport is the second junior-college prospect to sign with Memphis over the last week. Dedric Lawson, K.J. Lawson and Markel Crawford are leaving Memphis after averaging a combined 44.3 points and 22.4 rebounds this season. The Lawson brothers say they're transferring to Kansas .

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have released cornerback Jason McCourty after eight seasons with the franchise, and a few days after the veteran shared the news himself on social media. The Titans announced the move Monday, the first day of the team's offseason program. McCourty was due $7 million for the final season of his contract. The three-time captain started 90 games and had 13 interceptions in his tenure as a sixth-round pick out of Rutgers in 2009.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival has announced the bridge closure schedule for Thunder Over Louisville, the fireworks show that kicks off local activities leading up to the Run for the Roses. A statement from the festival says the Clark Memorial Bridge connecting Louisville, Kentucky to southern Indiana will close Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and reopen on Sunday at 2 p.m. In addition, the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge will be closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. Thunder Over Louisville, which typically features an air show in the afternoon and fireworks over the Ohio River after sunset, will be held on Saturday. The Kentucky Derby is May 6.

