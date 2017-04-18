Cleveland Facebook shooting: Man calls 911, 'He's unconscious. He's dead'

Justin Hartley and his fiancee Chrishell Stause, a Kentucky native, have both appeared on The Young and the Restless.More >>
Justin Hartley and his fiancee Chrishell Stause, a Kentucky native, have both appeared on The Young and the Restless.More >>
Floats and inflatables participating in this year’s parade drew for positions Monday night at the Ice House.More >>
Floats and inflatables participating in this year’s parade drew for positions Monday night at the Ice House.More >>
Charles Morris walked away from Norton Healthcare Pavilion at 315 E. Broadway about 5 p.m. Monday.More >>
Charles Morris walked away from Norton Healthcare Pavilion at 315 E. Broadway about 5 p.m. Monday.More >>
Authorities in southern Kentucky have issued a warning about a fugitive who they're calling "armed and dangerous."More >>
Authorities in southern Kentucky have issued a warning about a fugitive who they're calling "armed and dangerous."More >>
Thanks to April 2014 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, we've got a list of the highest-paying jobs in Indiana.More >>
Thanks to April 2014 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, we've got a list of the highest-paying jobs in Indiana.More >>