Cleveland Facebook shooting: Man calls 911, 'He's unconscious. He's dead'

During a frantic call to 911, a dispatcher attempts to instruct people at the scene of Sunday's fatal Facebook shooting to provide medical attention to the 74-year-old victim, Robert Godwin, Sr.

A man in the area of East 93rd Street in Cleveland called 911 and described to the dispatcher what he saw. He said he saw an older man lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot. He said it looked like the man was shot in the head or in the ear area.

Police say Steve Stephens has been identified as the suspect. He allegedly picked Godwin, Sr. at random and shot him while recording a video of the crime. Stephens then posted the video on his Facebook page. He also posted several Facebook Live videos bragging about an unconfirmed claim that he killed at least a dozen other people. He also partly blames his actions on his ex-girlfriend. Stephens has not been seen since the shooting and police are continuing their investigation and manhunt for the suspect.

Description of Stephens:

He is described as a black man

6 foot 1, 244 pounds

Bald with a full beard

Wearing a dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt

White Ford Fusion with the temporary plate: E363630

