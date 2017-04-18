Golden Alert issued for dementia patient

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing man in Louisville.

Charles Morris, 68, has dementia. He walked away from Norton Healthcare Pavilion at 315 E. Broadway about 5 p.m. Monday and is believed to be on foot.

Morris is 5'11" and weighs about 250 lbs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the Louisville Metro Police Department at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

