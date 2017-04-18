'This is Us,' 'Days of Our Lives' stars to ride in Pegasus Parade

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of the stars of the hit NBC drama This Is Us will roll down Broadway in the Republic Bank Pegasus Parade with his fiancee, an actress and native Kentuckian.

Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin Pearson on This Is Us, and Chrishell Stause, who appeared as Jordan Ridgeway on the NBC daytime drama Days of Our Lives, will be the guests of the Kentucky Derby Festival and the Barnstable Browns during Derby week.

In addition to appearing in the Pegasus Parade, the couple will attend KDF's Celebrity Day at the Downs and attend the Barnstable Brown Gala.

Hartley is also known for his work on The Young and the Restless, Smallville and Revenge. This Is Us was a breakout hit of the current television season and already has been renewed for two more years.

Stause, a native of Draffenville, Kentucky in Marshall County, is perhaps best known for her role as Amanda Dillon on All My Children. She most recently appeared on The Young and the Restless.

