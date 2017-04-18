72 Tri-State veterans fly to Washington D.C. on first Honor Flight of 2017

The first Honor Flight of 2017 is taking 72 Tri-State veterans to tour our nation's capital Tuesday.

The veterans and their guardians will see Washington D.C. memorials and participate in ceremonies that honor their service to their country.

They will visit the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam War Memorial, Iwo Jima, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the US Air Force Memorial and sights.

The flight departed Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport at 8 a.m.

The first Honor Flight of 2017 is about to lift off, taking 72 Tri-State veterans to Washington D.C.https://t.co/LJFnid3xur pic.twitter.com/pym5SAsp6R — Jennifer Baker (@jbakerohio) April 18, 2017

Earlier, the veterans received a send-off complete with bag pipes from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, a Transportation Security Administration color guard ceremony and other special remarks.

“Hosting these events is a privilege for CVG,” said Candace McGraw, CVG's chief executive officer.

“Honoring our national heroes in such a unique way brings everyone in attendance a lot of joy. It is a great experience for all involved.”

The return flight to CVG will arrive at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday.

The public is invited to come welcome back the veterans.

A total of 150 people are on the American Airlines chartered flight.

Each veteran is accompanied by a guardian: 60 percent of the guardians are family, and 40 percent of the guardians are volunteers.

