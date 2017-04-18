WATCH LIVE: Facebook killer Steve Stephens kills himself in Erie, PA after short police chase

Live video from Cleveland19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When Cleveland19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Stuffed animals and balloons line the fence on the street where Robert Godwin lost his life. (Source: WOIO)

The search for Steve Stephens is over.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Steve Stephens was found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound in white Ford Fusion on Buffalo Road. State police had been following his car as it was headed west into the city of Erie.

Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 18, 2017

Confirmed: Cleveland Facebook shooter Steve Stephens has killed himself in #Erie. — GoErie (@GoErie) April 18, 2017

Stephens posted a Facebook video of himself Sunday, April 16, shooting 74-year-old Robert Godwin in the face.

At a Tuesday morning briefing Cleveland FBI Special Agent in Charge Steven Anthony said, "At this point he could be a lot of places. He could be nearby, could be far away and anywhere in between."

Pete Elliot, the U.S. Marshall for Northern Ohio added, "We’re gonna make this individual’s world very, very, very small. So, I’m very optimistic. I think things are gonna happen and I believe things are going to happen pretty quickly."

Agents and officers fanned out over Cleveland and far beyond responding to tips and checking abandoned properties where Stephens might be hiding. Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams summed up the mood saying, "We’re still asking Steven to turn himself in but if he doesn’t we’ll find him."

