WAVE 3 News Editorial - April 18, 2017: Legislative Action

We can expect the University of Louisville to have no accreditation stain by the end of the year.

The KFC Yum! Center will remain a viable venue for decades as the time a tax rebate program can be used to pay off debt on the arena was extended from 20 to 45 years and the city, state, and University all contributed to the refinancing efforts.

Kentucky will join all but six states with a charter schools option of public elementary and secondary education. An education bill intended to streamline student testing and reform school accountability processes was passed.

Inmates leaving prison should be better assisted to re-enter society.

It is now unlawful to require someone to be or become a union member, or pay union dues, just to get or keep a job. The law affects union contracts renewed, extended, or entered into, since January 9.

And no legislation was passed telling transgendered people what bathrooms they could use.

We look forward to a possible special session later this year to deal with tax reform and pension shortfalls.

