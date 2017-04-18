Listen: PA Police radio traffic during pursuit of Facebook killer Steve Stephens

Pennsylvania Police engaged in a pursuit with wanted Facebook killer, Steve Stephens moments before he took his own life.

Just after 11 a.m., PA police radio traffic sheds light surrounding what happened moments leading up to Stephens’ demise.

Police located Stephen’s vehicle near a McDonald’s after a tip was called in. Police located Stephens in his white Ford Fusion, and a pursuit began.

The chase ended at Buffalo and Downing Street where Stephens turned the gun on himself.

Police immediately called for medical support and traffic barricades.

Shortly after, PA State Police confirmed Steve Stephens was located dead inside the car being pursued.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.