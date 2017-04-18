Body washes ashore on KY side of Ohio River underneath the Kennedy Bridge

A recovery crew responded to the scene on the Kentucky side of the river. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

The body was found in the water underneath the Kennedy Bridge. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A body has been found in the Ohio River underneath the Kennedy Bridge.

A MetroSafe dispatcher received a report about the body at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday along the Kentucky side of the river.

On Monday, a man disappeared under the water near Fisherman's Wharf in Jeffersonville. It's not yet clear how the incident happened, and there is no confirmation the body found in the river on Tuesday is the same person.

This story will be updated.

