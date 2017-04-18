Inmate accused of hiding contraband 'between her belly rolls'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman returning to Metro Corrections from the Home Incarceration Program Monday was found to have contraband on various parts of her body, police said.

According to her arrest report, a body scan found that Jerrika Carey, 44, "had a lighter in her underwear, a glass pipe in between her belly rolls, and suspected crack (cocaine) under her left boob."

Carey faces three new charges, including tampering with physical evidence and promoting contraband. She already faced numerous charges of criminal possession of a forged instrument, receiving stolen property and second-degree burglary.

Bond was set at $200.

