NCAA Sweet 16, Elite 8 games headed to KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The NCAA on Tuesday announced future sites for postseason tournament action, and the schedule is littered with local venues.

UofL will play host to the following:

+ Nov. 16-18, 2018: NCAA Women’s Field Hockey National Championship at Trager Stadium

+ March 28 & 30, 2019: NCAA Men’s Basketball South Regional at KFC Yum! Center

+ May 12-15, 2019: NCAA Men’s Golf Regional at University of Louisville Golf Club

+ Nov. 13, 2020: NCAA Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Regional at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park

+ May 10-12, 2021: NCAA Women’s Golf Regional at University of Louisville Golf Club

UK will play host to the following:

+ March 19 & 21, 2021: NCAA Men's Basketball First & Second Round Games at Rupp Arena

+ May 28-30, 2020: Men's & Women's Outdoor Track & Field Preliminary Rounds

+ Nov. 12, 2021: Men's & Women's Cross Country NCAA Regional

Not far up the road, Cincinnati also will welcome NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament action for the first time in three decades when first- and second-round games are played there in 2022.

Click here for the complete list of NCAA Tournament sites through 2022.

