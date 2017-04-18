Central High School juniors talk politics without barriers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some might think young people may not be interested in politics, but a few students in the Law Magnet Program at Central High School are more than invested.

In a world of highly polarized politics, some Central High School students are learning how to talk about politics without thinking about barriers and differences.

"When I think of American politics, I feel nervous and slightly mad because young people don’t get the say we need, and if we had the say we needed, I feel like there would be a definite change," one student said Tuesday. She, like many others in the room, expressed disdain about the state of politics.

Whether you vote red, blue or purple, everyone seems to have an opinion on politics. However, these kids can’t vote just yet. That doesn’t mean they can’t talk about it, though.

"They hear their parents talking, they see how people talk on TV and radio, and the American public is very frustrated with the system," said Paul McAvoy, the program director at the Center for Ethics and Education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

With feelings of frustration toward politics, instructors guiding the young minds through discussion is key.

"They can channel their energy in a more appropriate way, in a productive way, that leads to policy change that leads to laws being changed, that leads to a better world," Central High School principal Raymond Green said.

Green added that a classroom environment is just the place to practice talking about sensitive subjects.

"Direct that in productive ways and dig deeper into issues, and help them become informed as possible," McAvoy added. "I think young people crave that."

Green said he hopes this discussion will help them become more eloquent adults and prepare them for future discussions in college.

