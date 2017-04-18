The pain of picking paint

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If your house needs a new paint job you might want to read this story before you hire someone or break out the brushes yourself.

Picking out paint can be a pain, especially when it comes to exterior paint. Choosing between hundreds of colors for one surface isn't easy, but it's possible.



Exterior paint costs a pretty penny. Before hiring someone for the job, weigh your options.



"When getting your estimate on exterior painting, be sure to ask the painter what type of process they are going to use," said Angie Hicks, the founder of Angie's List.

Spraying uses more paint, but rolling takes longer. Before choosing a contractor, get three estimates and don't forget about insurance.



"A lot of times, that crew doesn't have workman's comp insurance, doesn't carry liability insurance, which leaves the homeowner unprotected in the event that something may happen," said Todd Cartmel, a professional painter.



Make sure to ask potential contractors *how they'll paint the house. Different techniques have different price tags.



"As long as the spray application is back-brushed and back-rolled and the paint is applied at the correct thickness, it's really no different than the brush and roll application only," Cartmel said.



Regardless of the application method, professional painters say paint quality is key. However, if you live in an older home you need to watch for lead.



"If your home was built before 1978, it is possible that your home has lead paint and there are federal regulations about proper procedures to use when painting your home," said Hicks.



When hiring a painter, Hicks says to use caution if they don't bring up lead regulations, as all painters should.

