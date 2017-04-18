What's coming and going on Hulu in May - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

What's coming and going on Hulu in May

(RNN) - Hulu announced the TV shows and movies that are coming in May.

What's coming:

Titles with an asterisk (*) are available with a Showtime subscription.

Available May 1:

  • Line of Duty (Season 4)
  • South Park en Español (Season 20)
  • 48 Hrs.
  • Another 48 Hrs.
  • Arrowhead
  • A View to a Kill
  • The Bad News Bears
  • Bad Influence
  • Bait Shop
  • Barbershop
  • Barbershop 2: Back in Business
  • Beauty Shop
  • Big Fish
  • Cabin Fever
  • Cabin Fever 2
  • Catacombs
  • Cecil B. Demented
  • Chuck & Buck
  • Clue
  • Coming to America
  • Dark Blue
  • The Doors
  • Dr. No
  • Fatal Instinct
  • For Your Eyes Only
  • Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
  • Free Willy 3: The Rescue
  • From Russia with Love
  • Gladiator
  • Goldeneye
  • Law of the Lawless
  • License to Kill
  • Life is Beautiful
  • Maximum Security
  • Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear
  • Moonraker
  • Naked Gun 2 & 1/2: The Smell of Fear
  • Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
  • Naked Gun from the Flies of Police Squad
  • Nick of Time
  • No Way Out
  • On Her Majesty's Secret Service
  • Planes, Trains and Automobiles
  • Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
  • Repo! The Genetic Opera
  • School Ties
  • Small Soldiers
  • Star Kid
  • Sucker Punch
  • Thunderball
  • Tomorrow Never Dies
  • Winter's Bone

May 2:

  • Vikings (Season 4B)
  • Jackson*
  • Bodyguards: Secret Lives of the Watchtower Men

May 3:

  • Outsiders (Season 2)

May 4:

  • A Fistful of Dollars

May 5:

  • Flubber
  • The Recruit
  • What About Bob?

May 6: 

  • Batman & Bill (Hulu Original)
  • Hardcore Henry*
  • The Red Pill

May 7:

  • Billions Season 2 Finale*

May 9:

  • All We Had

May 12:

  • A Hologram for the King
  • Extraterrestrial

May 13:

  • Bad Moms*
  • Me Before You

May 14:

  • Blue Caprice

May 15:

  • The Next Step (Seasons 3 and 4)
  • He Got Game

May 18:

  • Downward Dog (Series Premiere)
  • Underground (Season 2)

May 19:

  • The Last Ship (Season 3)
  • Before I Disappear

May 20:

  • Becoming Bond (Hulu Original)
  • Bakery in Brooklyn
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

May 21:

  • Twin Peaks Season 3 Premiere*
  • Firestorm

May 23:

  • Casual Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

May 28:

  • American Muscle
  • A Perfect Man
  • The Duel

May 30:

  • Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll (Season 2)

What's Leaving:

May 31:

  • A Simple Plan
  • Battle Ground
  • The Big Kahuna
  • Curse of the Zodiac
  • Care Bears Movie
  • Dangerous Curves
  • Eight Below
  • Gang Related
  • Ides of March
  • Hostel
  • Hostel: Part 2
  • The Hours
  • Judgement Day
  • King of the Mountain
  • Kiss the Bride
  • Man in the Moon
  • The Phantom of the Opera
  • Sister Act
  • Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
  • Up in the Air

