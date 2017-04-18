Proposed plans revealed for 13-acre Barret Ave. lot

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville has revealed proposals from five developers fighting for the opportunity to rebuild or remodel the Urban Government Center.

The 13-acre lot is off Barret Avenue in the Paristown Pointe neighborhood. Over the years, it’s become increasingly vacant, with boards placed over windows and a fence put up around the old hospital.

Theresa Zawacki is a senior policy adviser for Louisville Forward, and she’s helping lead the plan to develop the lot.

“This space was too big for the needs that Metro government had for it,” Zawacki said.

The city hosted community meetings to gather input on what residents want to see at the site.

“What we think we've put together is a really good understanding of what the community's interests are,” Zawacki said.

The proposals from the developers combine for about 300 pages and cover a wide range of ideas.

Underhill Associates focused on keeping the hospital in place in its design. Its development includes a 6,500 square-foot grocery with the hospital becoming 130 senior housing units and 100 nursing units. The design highlights large amounts of open areas.

"There's green space on this property, and folks kind of treat it like a park,” Zawacki said.

Weyland Ventures has a design comprised of 75 single-family and 250 multi-family units, but said its plan will change after they get more input from neighbors.

"The community's vision really drove, I feel, the development proposals and what we see in terms of residential,” Zawacki said.

The Marian Group said it tried to reflect the makeup of the neighborhood. It includes 10,000 square feet of commercial and retail space, with a boutique hotel and about 200 apartments. The group focused on mixed-income or young professionals living side-by-side with seniors.

"That creates the kind of vibrancy and connectivity that a community really thrives on,” Zawacki said.

Steve Smith, the owner of Louisville Stoneware, is leading a development group that prides itself on already being deeply invested in the neighborhood. Smith’s design includes 150,000 square feet of office space, along with a hotel, townhomes and shopping areas.

"Folks are interested in being close to the city center and the things that are happening there,” Zawacki said. “The vibrancy that we're seeing downtown is certainly an attraction for people.”

Ohio-based Lifestyle Communities included a large parking garage with about 370 different housing units centered around a meeting or gathering space in the middle of the lot.

The financing of the projects varies between developer.

The full proposals are all on the city’s website.

The public comment period of the projects ends on May 22. Zawacki said the city will use public input and create a panel which will submit a recommendation of which proposal to choose. She expects a groundbreaking on the project in the next 18 months, and said a completion date is too far off to speculate.

